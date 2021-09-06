John Bishop Reveals Why He's Already Had A 'Telling Off' From The BBC Over Doctor Who Role

BBC John Bishop in the BBC Breakfast studio

Explaining exactly what transpired, John said: “I did a Zoom talk with some acting students in Liverpool, and they were saying, ‘can you tell us anything about the character?’. And I said, ‘well, I dunno, what do you want to know?’, and they said, ‘is he from Liverpool?’. And I said, ‘yeah’. “Then it got into some Whovian website that the character is from Liverpool, and the BBC press office phoned me up and said ‘you shouldn’t have done that, you’ve given a secret away’. And I said, ‘how good an actor do you think I am? I didn’t give anything away! Nobody was expecting anything else!’.” “Were they expecting you to be from Scotland?” Louise joked, with John agreeing: “Yeah exactly, I wasn’t going to come in and be from the Bronx, was I? It’s going to be me… in Doctor Who.”

BBC Studios/James Pardon Doctor Who stars Mandip Gill, Jodie Whittaker and John Bishop