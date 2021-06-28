Olly Alexander Shares Hilarious Response Amid Doctor Who Speculation

Olly Alexander became the talk of Twitter over the weekend after reports suggested he was in line to take over the lead role in a future series of Doctor Who.

The Sun claimed on Sunday that Olly’s role as Ritchie Tozer in It’s A Sin had seriously impressed BBC bosses, to the point he was in “prime position to take over” the role of The Doctor.

However, the man himself has now spoken out, sharing a hilarious response to dispel the rumours – with a few less-than-subtle Doctor Who references thrown in for good measure.

A spokesperson for the Years & Years singer told HuffPost UK: “Even though Olly is often contacted by cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this spectulation.”