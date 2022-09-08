Doctors 'Concerned' Over The Queen's Health, Buckingham Palace Says

The Queen meets Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland. JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has said that doctors for the Queen are “concerned” over her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral” in Scotland.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William are on their way to Balmoral, Clarence House and Kensington Palace said.

Earlier this week, the Queen, 96, accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson and appointed Liz Truss as the country’s new prime minister.

On Wednesday, the monarch pulled out of a virtual privy council meeting after doctors ordered her to rest, prompting concerns over her health.

Truss said the “whole country will be deeply concerned” over the queen’s health.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” Truss wrote on Twitter.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, told MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire house when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”