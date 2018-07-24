You’ve always known that your dog understands exactly how you’re feeling. But now we have scientific proof that man’s best friend can not only read human emotion, but will go out of their way to comfort you if they think you’re in need. N’awww. The new study found that dogs with strong bonds to their owners hurried to a door if they heard them crying on the other side of it.

This isn’t the first study to show that dogs are highly responsive to human crying but the team from John Hopkins University, led by Emily Sanford, are first to show dogs who detect emotional distress will hurry to do something about it. “Dogs have been by the side of humans for tens of thousands of years and they’ve learned to read our social cues,” says Sanford. “Every dog owner has a story about coming home from a long day, sitting down for a cry and the dog’s right there, licking their face. In a way, this is the science behind that.” The idea for the experiment first came about when co-author Julia Meyes Manor was playing with her children and they buried her under pillows. She began calling for help and although her husband didn’t come and rescue her, “within a few seconds” her collie had. “I knew that we had to do a study to test that more formally.”

