Dog Walker, 45, Snatched And Killed By 8ft Alligator in South Carolina

A 45-year-old woman walking her dog in South Carolina on Monday died after being snatched and dragged underwater by an 8ft alligator.

A witness called police to report an alligator was attacking a woman in at a lagoon on Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist destination, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Police recovered her body and identified the victim as Cassandra Cline of Hilton Head Island. The alligator believed to be responsible for the attack was captured and killed, said Robert McCullough, a captain for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.