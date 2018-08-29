UK Will Hold Back Brexit Divorce Cash If There's No Deal, Dominic Raab Warns The EU

The UK will hold back money it owes the EU if no deal can be reached with Brussels, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has confirmed.

Speaking before a Lords Committee on Wednesday afternoon, Raab said the government would reassess how much money would go to the EU from the UK, and also when that cash would be handed over.

The UK has agreed to pay a ‘divorce bill’ to Brussels as part of the Brexit negotiations, with a figure of around £39bn set aside to honour budget obligations made by Britain when it was a full member of the EU.

The money also takes into account pension contributions for EU workers and other on-going projects.

Raab ruled out not paying any money to Brussels, even if talks break down, insisting: “Her Majesty’s government of the United Kingdom always pays it dues.”

But he went on to warn the EU that the UK would re-examine how much it owed, and would also consider delaying when the vast sums would be paid.

He said: “The financial settlement as its calibrated in the withdrawal agreement reflects a whole range of considerations, not just the strict legal obligations, and if we left with no deal then not only would there be a question around quite what the shape of those financial obligations were as a matter of strict law, but secondly on the timing.

“Remember that the timing of payments is actually, we overlook it on our side, rather important on the EU side because of the way money is distributed.

“It could not be safely assumed that the financial settlement that has been agreed as part of the withdrawal agreement would then just be paid in precisely the same shape, or speed or rate if there was no deal That would be a peculiar position for the UK to take, because we view the package as a whole.”