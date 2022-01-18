Raab Rubbishes Dominic Cummings' Claim The PM Lied To Parliament About Parties

“Amid discussion over the future of the Cabinet Secretary and PPS himself, which had been going on for days, I said to the PM something like: ‘Martin’s invited the building to a drinks party, this is what I’m talking about, you’ve got to grip this madhouse’,” the former adviser wrote.

“The PM waved it aside.”

Raab, who is also the justice secretary, attempted to dodge questions over whether Johnson would be forced to resign if it transpired he had lied to parliament about the parties and any advance knowledge of them.

The ministerial code states that those “who knowingly mislead parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the prime minister”.

After several attempts to reject questions as “hypotheticals”, Raab told the BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that deliberately lying to parliament would “normally” be a resigning matter.

“If it’s lying, deliberate in the way you describe, if it’s not corrected immediately, it would normally, under the ministerial code and the governance around parliament, be a resigning matter,” he said.

Cummings’ latest claims are likely to add further pressure on Johnson, who is already facing calls to resign by some of his own MPs.

Over the weekend, Tory MPs spoke of how they have received hundreds of emails form angry constituents over the party scandals.

Raab insisted that Johnson has been “straightforward” with parliament about the parties but acknowledged the level of public anger at “any perception of double standards”.

“There is some frustration and people feel there is an issue of double standards,” he told Sky News.

He said that while he had not seen evidence of a drinking culture in No.10, he could understand why people who were working “extremely long hours” might have a drink at the end of the evening.

Raab later tried to deny “speculation” that the May 20 “party” was held in his honour — accidentally appearing to admit that the May 20 event was in fact a “party”.

Sky’s Kay Burley interjected: “So it was a party on 20 May, then?”

Raab replied: “No...no.”

“You referred to it as a 20 May party!”

“No, no, no, this is the claim that was made, and it was nonsense, I wasn’t invited, and I didn’t attend.”