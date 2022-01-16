Keir Starmer Accuses Boris Johnson Of Breaking The Law Over Covid Parties

The polling company said Johnson’s approval rating had plummeted to minus 42 per cent – almost a 20 point fall in a week – and that almost two-thirds of people surveyed thought he should stand down.

It comes as a sixth Tory MP called for Johnson to quit over the way he has handled the revelations.

Former children’s minister Tim Loughton said the PM’s position had become “untenable” and that his “resignation is the only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end”.

Defending the prime minister this morning, a cabinet minister said he was “contrite” over the allegations and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate.

Conservative party chairman Oliver Dowden told the BBC: “I can assure you the prime minister is both very contrite and deeply apologetic for what happened.

“But, more importantly, he is determined to make sure that this can’t be allowed to happen and that we address the underlying culture in Downing Street.

“There were failings: we should have done better, much, much better. We need to up our game, and that needs to be addressed, and I know the prime minister is committed to addressing that.”