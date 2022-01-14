No.10 Apologises To The Queen For Parties Held Hours Before Prince Philip's Funeral

The parties were to mark the departures of James Slack, Johnson’s former director of communications, and one of the PM’s personal photographers, the newspaper said. Slack apologised this morning for the “anger and hurt” caused by the party.

The spokesman confirmed that Johnson was neither invited to nor attended the events on April 16 because he was away at his country residence in Chequers.

Asked whether Johnson knew whether the parties were taking place, the spokesman would only say that the PM was not in No.10 on April 16, and that he was unable to comment while an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray was ongoing.

It has been reported that Gray — who is holding an inquiry into the parties that are alleged to have taken place in Downing Street during the pandemic — will also look at the events of April 16 as part of her investigation.

Slack, who was appointed deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper last year, said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused.

“This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the apology to the palace “shows just how seriously Boris Johnson has degraded the office of prime minister”.

“The Conservatives have let Britain down. An apology isn’t the only thing the Prime Minister should be offering the palace today.

“Boris Johnson should do the decent thing and resign.”