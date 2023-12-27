The Crown's Dominic West Explains Why He And Former Friend Prince Harry No Longer Speak

Dominic West Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

The Crown star Dominic West has claimed he inadvertently upset Prince Harry after revealing “too much” about one of their past encounters during an interview.

While promoting the final episodes of the award-winning Netflix drama on Times Radio, Dominic was asked about a “pretty hardcore trek” to the South Pole that himself and the Duke of Sussex took part in a decade ago, alongside a number of injured army veterans.

Asked whether Harry had given Dominic his take on his role in The Crown, the Bafta winner responded: “That was 10 years ago, I think.”

“You must still have his number though, surely?” presenter Kate McCann enquired, but this appears not to be the case.

Dominic West and Prince Harry pictured together on the Walking With The Wounded challenge in 2013

Dominic explained: “No, we sort of… no. I said too much in a press conference. And so, we didn’t speak after that.

“I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there, and probably said something too much.”

Dominic previously claimed that Harry had been a “specialist” in “building latrines” on the trek, stating: “Sitting there, looking at the beautiful view thinking ‘this is a royal flush, in every way’.”

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Dominic told reporters that he and the royal went on a “two-day bender”, which included drinking champagne out of one of their fellow explorer’s prosthetic legs.

Earlier this year, Harry revealed he has seen The Crown in the past, and even “fact-checks” it while watching it.

Prince Harry

He also told James Corden in 2021: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself.

“[The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”