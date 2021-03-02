Donald And Melania Trump Quietly Received COVID-19 Vaccine In January: Reports

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump quietly received the Covid-19 vaccine at the White House in January, several outlets reported Monday.

A Trump adviser shared the information with Axios, The New York Times and CNN. It’s unclear which of the two vaccines approved at the time they received.

Other political leaders have publicised their own vaccinations as a way to encourage all Americans to sign up for the shot when their turn comes. Mass vaccination is the only thing that will get the country out of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday.

Trump’s approach contrasts, in particular, with those of President Joe Biden and other living former presidents who allowed their shots to be broadcast, saying they wanted to promote trust in the process.