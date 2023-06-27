New Trump Audio Features A Weird Shoutout That People Just Can't Get Over

Donald Trump loves Diet Coke so much that he reportedly had a button on his desk in the Oval Office for summoning the beverage during his presidency. Now, the soft drink is playing a sudden and unexpected role in the classified documents scandal via a surprise shout-out in incriminating new audio of the former president.

In the audio, obtained by CNN, Trump admits to having classified documents after leaving the White House, and knowing that they were still classified.

“It’s incredible, right?” Trump crows in the recording, then says to someone: “Hey, bring some Cokes in please.”

Trump earlier this month pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials and obstructing government efforts to retrieve it.

Legal experts say the new audio makes the case against Trump much stronger, and that the former president is facing the very real prospect of jail time as a result.

But on Twitter, Trump’s critics couldn’t get over the surprise appearance of a soft drink at the end of the recording, which caused “Cokes” to trend on Twitter:

“See as President I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret…It’s so cool…Hey, bring some, uh, bring some Cokes in please.”



Trump treating national security like some 3rd grade show-and-tell.



Listen for yourself. https://t.co/BXqXVZKFcV pic.twitter.com/FosQgrzmxU — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) June 27, 2023

Thank you, CNN, for leaving in the Cokes line to end this. Truly, I needed that. pic.twitter.com/pEjiZbU4TW — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 27, 2023

“Bring some Cokes in, please” wins the lifetime supply of clown shoes. https://t.co/Da2iW99mlV — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) June 27, 2023

This audio of Trump admitting he’s breaking federal law is incredible, must-listen stuff.



Come for the illegal sharing of top-level state secrets, stay for him topping it all off by asking for someone to bring him his Diet Cokes.https://t.co/aeFDl5lCb5 — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 27, 2023

I love the part where trump orders cokes for everyone, like hey folks I’m sure we’re all a little parched from incriminating ourselves how about a refreshing beverage. — Ed Burmila (@edburmila) June 27, 2023

“bring some Cokes in please” hahaha perfect ending https://t.co/1yk9jYi3bj — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) June 27, 2023

HEY, KID, WANNA SEE HOW MILLEY SAYS TO ATTACK IRAN?



OH, AND GO GET MORE COKES! pic.twitter.com/hspGa13yId — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) June 27, 2023

I love that the Trump tape ends with him saying "Bring some cokes in please." That's how I would have written the Trump treason scene. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 27, 2023

I just heard it. I don't know how anyone can defend it. Trump knows the documents are classified while showing them off to a room full of people...then asks for a round of cokes. — Mike C! (@TheUnrealMikeC) June 27, 2023

Donald Trump is in heap big trouble in the classified documents case.



I hope those Cokes were good enough to remember. https://t.co/Mcmq1qVjbW — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) June 27, 2023

“Here’s some Top Secret war plans… BRING SOME COKES IN PLEASE.” pic.twitter.com/RrHNTjhHvJ — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) June 27, 2023

There is lots of serious material in the audio of Trump reveling as he shows a ‘highly classified’ doc about attacking Iran.



Not so serious but revealing is him saying of the doc ‘It’s so cool’ and calling for refreshments: ‘Bring some Cokes in please.’ https://t.co/rWSvdSOB0O — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) June 27, 2023

So it will be a one day trial - brings us some cokes please … https://t.co/9dfPmTuSbX — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 27, 2023

“bring some Cokes in please” is an absolutely 🤌🏼 kicker https://t.co/AhZaslrlY9 — David Sims (@davidlsims) June 27, 2023

After Trump showed classified files to civilians he asks for some cokes. Amazing https://t.co/SCZH8dZsXM — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) June 27, 2023

I will now end every conversation with “Hey, bring some Cokes in please” pic.twitter.com/0MADMtLzIQ — Joshua A. Engel (@joshuaadamengel) June 27, 2023

Roll tape: Donald Trump is guilty AF. Best part: He shares highly classified docs then says “Bring some Cokes in, please.” https://t.co/dWhX3xSVEO — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) June 27, 2023

I’LL SHOW YOU ALL MY TOP-SECRET CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IF YOU BRING ME SOME DIET COKES! pic.twitter.com/aenIjEtrnZ — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) June 27, 2023