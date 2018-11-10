ASSOCIATED PRESS The US flag flutters at half mast prior to a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American cemetery and memorial in Belleau, eastern France.

Donald Trump has canceled a trip to honour US soldiers killed in World War One because it is raining.

The President and First Lady were due to fly by helicopter to visit to the Ainse-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in France on Saturday as part of events marking 100 years since Armistice Day.

Also known as the Belleau Wood cemetery, the site is home to the graves of 2,289 American war dead and 1,060 names of the missing.

Most died in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in 1918. It was the largest US military offensive in history involving 1.2 million men. Over 26,000 were killed.