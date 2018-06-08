NurPhoto via Getty Images US President Donald Trump is being heavily criticised ahead of the G7 summit in Canada today

Donald Trump is expected to prompt a storm of confrontation as the G7 gets underway in Canada today, largely thanks to his steel tariffs.

The US President has been heavily criticised for not exempting the EU and Canada from his tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

But he has also drawn the ire of the international community for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, not to mention withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement last year.

Climate change is one of five key themes at the G7, but the White House has already said Trump will leave the summit early Saturday before sessions on the environment are due to begin.

Even Trump’s previously chummy buddy, French President Emmanuel Macron, sent a few barbs his way to the remote Quebec location for the summit, via Twitter.

Thanks to Trump’s isolationism, the G7 has been dubbed the “G6 plus one”, and Macron has suggested the six other nations involved shouldn’t “mind signing a six-country agreement”.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters last week: “What this G7 is going to show is that the United States are alone against everyone, and especially alone against their allies.”