Donald Trump Jr Spreads Weird And Gross Lie About Governor Tim Walz

The former president's son only managed to remind people why the Minnesota governor called the GOP "weird" in the first place.
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump, Jr. speaks to the media outside the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in New York
via Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr attempted to spread a really weird and really gross lie about Tim Walz on Thursday but only managed to remind people why the Minnesota governor called the Republican Party “weird” in the first place.

It all started when the former president’s firstborn son took to X, formerly Twitter, with a post spoofing the “Got Milk” ads with a photo of Walz with a milk moustache with a horse in the background.

Not following?

Well, ever since Walz mocked Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance with a reference to a satirical-but-false internet meme that claimed the Hillbilly Elegy author wrote about having sex with a sofa, Trump toadies have been trying to get even.

For some reason, somebody decided to combat the false couch sex claims by claiming that Walz enjoys drinking horse semen.

Weird, right?

Listen, stolen valor is about as bad as it gets

But what is this I’m hearing about a horse?! pic.twitter.com/9OGHrwGEdG

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 8, 2024

Trump Jr. also referenced “stolen valor” [sic] in the post, another Republican attack on Walz about his military record that accuses him of abandoning his soldiers before a tour in Iraq. Walz retired to run for Congress.

Trump toadies like Laura Loomer and Joey Mannarino have been spreading the false horse semen story to their followers.

Distractify reports that other Trumpers have created fake news stories incorrectly claiming Walz was caught in the act back in 1995.

But if Trump Jr and other true believers thought their efforts would change hearts and minds back to their fearless leader, they might be mistaken.

One person on the Reddit Ask A Liberal channel helpfully explained why:

Well, if that’s your strategy, you can go ahead and make up gross stories about Tim Walz. But I wouldn’t expect it to work out in quite the same way. Everyone seems to hate JD Vance, while everyone seems to really like Tim Walz.

Mean-spirited jokes tend to be easier to (aheh) swallow when the butt of those jokes is considered an “acceptable target.”

Many folks also tried to school Don Jr. on why his anti-Walz post would hurt his cause more than the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee.

This is yet another reason why MAGA's lose.

You guys are playing defense, again.

Your counter to the JD Vance couch thing is to try and actually insinuate Tim Walz sucks horse cock.

The difference is the JD Vance thing is believable and this just makes you all look desperate.

— Johnny Loveless 🤘 (@JohnnyLoveless) August 8, 2024

Sad. Your desperation is showing. 🍿

— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 8, 2024

If you get to do this then I’m not letting the couch go. pic.twitter.com/BbT1Ed7xGO

— Maile (@MailePRMedia) August 8, 2024

You’re such a dumb bastard….no wonder your dad hates you pic.twitter.com/9yfuFV2BVA

— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 8, 2024

conservatives making up the Walz Horse Cum Story to demonstrate the Unfair Evils of Misinfo just doesn't work when defamatory fanfiction has been a primary part of their platform for over a decade

— Karl Max 🪶📃 (@KarlMaxxed) August 7, 2024

A Trump talking about stolen valor is really something you'd have to be high on cocaine to not laugh at.

— JustGus (@AFellaNamedGus) August 8, 2024
