Donald Trump Jr Spreads Weird And Gross Lie About Governor Tim Walz

Donald Trump Jr attempted to spread a really weird and really gross lie about Tim Walz on Thursday but only managed to remind people why the Minnesota governor called the Republican Party “weird” in the first place.
It all started when the former president’s firstborn son took to X, formerly Twitter, with a post spoofing the “Got Milk” ads with a photo of Walz with a milk moustache with a horse in the background.
Not following?
Well, ever since Walz mocked Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance with a reference to a satirical-but-false internet meme that claimed the Hillbilly Elegy author wrote about having sex with a sofa, Trump toadies have been trying to get even.
For some reason, somebody decided to combat the false couch sex claims by claiming that Walz enjoys drinking horse semen.
Weird, right?
Trump Jr. also referenced “stolen valor” [sic] in the post, another Republican attack on Walz about his military record that accuses him of abandoning his soldiers before a tour in Iraq. Walz retired to run for Congress.
Trump toadies like Laura Loomer and Joey Mannarino have been spreading the false horse semen story to their followers.
Distractify reports that other Trumpers have created fake news stories incorrectly claiming Walz was caught in the act back in 1995.
But if Trump Jr and other true believers thought their efforts would change hearts and minds back to their fearless leader, they might be mistaken.
One person on the Reddit Ask A Liberal channel helpfully explained why:
Well, if that’s your strategy, you can go ahead and make up gross stories about Tim Walz. But I wouldn’t expect it to work out in quite the same way. Everyone seems to hate JD Vance, while everyone seems to really like Tim Walz.
Mean-spirited jokes tend to be easier to (aheh) swallow when the butt of those jokes is considered an “acceptable target.”
Many folks also tried to school Don Jr. on why his anti-Walz post would hurt his cause more than the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee.