Kamala Harris Stops Rally Crowd's 'Lock Him Up' Chant With Perfect Reminder About Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Romulus, Mich. via Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday stopped her campaign rally audience in Wisconsin from taunting her Republican 2024 election rival Donald Trump, who is a convicted felon, with the chant, “Lock him up.”

“Well, hold on, hold on, hold on,” said the Democratic nominee.

“You know what? Here, hold on. Here’s the thing, the courts are going to handle that part of it. We’re going to beat him in November,” Harris explained, earning massive applause.

“We’re going to beat him in November, we’ll beat him in November, we’ll handle that,” she added.

Crowd: “Lock him up!”



Vice President Harris: The courts are going to handle that. We’re going to beat him in November pic.twitter.com/VxeTl2pAp8 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 8, 2024

Trump was in May found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18.

The “lock him up” chant is a spin on Trump supporters’ cries of “lock her up” during the 2016 election, which called for the jailing of his then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Harris on Wednesday also, at another rally in Detroit, tackled hecklers shouting what, per CNN, sounded like pro-Palestinian messages.

“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise I’m speaking,” said Harris, prompting massive cheers.