Donald Trump Jr’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

AP AP

Donald Trump Jr — the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump— drew criticism this weekend for sharing on social media a video which appeared to taunt Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the possibility that US aide may be withdrawn to his country.

The Trump scion shared as an Instagram story a clip of Zelenskyy next to his father with the caption, “POV: You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance.”

MAGA Republicans — including Trump Jr — have called for the US to nix financial support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country, which began in 2022.

Donald Trump himself has boasted about being able to end the war within one day of returning to the White House. He has reportedly maintained communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his 2020 election defeat.

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin initially shared the video.

“Disgusting,” the Republicans Against Trump group wrote about the post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Don Jr is vile!” said one critic, adding: “It’s sick and toxic.” Others agreed.