Donald Trump has launched an astonishing tirade against James Comey, claiming once again that he is a “slime ball” and saying his lawyers are ”deflated and concerned”.

Despite also stating he has “too many” lawyers, it’s not clear which ones specifically he is referring to as many of them have recently quit.

The outburst appears to have been prompted by the former FBI Director’s interview broadcast on Saturday where he said his assumption that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential election was a factor in opening an inquiry into her emails.