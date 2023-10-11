Ex-Pence Aide Recalls What Trump Said About MAGA Fans In Private. It's Not Good.

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Olivia Troye, a former aide to ex-Vice President Mike Pence, on Tuesday detailed the contempt with which Donald Trump holds his supporters.

Troye, appearing on ABC’s The View, said Trump ― who has been accused of demeaning his fans before ― had “done a great job of sort of marketing himself as the champion for all of these people who are behind him in this movement.”

Advertisement

But in private meetings, she said, he was “so disparaging” of them.

“What is so frustrating and angering to me is the fact he has nothing in common with any of his supporters and I detest the way he speaks about them,” she explained.

Troye acknowledged how her own Trump-supporting relatives were “very unhappy” with her for turning against the twice-impeached, four-time-indicted ex-POTUS.

“I think about them and I’m like, ‘I hate the way you speak about them sometimes behind closed doors,’” she said.

Watch “The View” clip here: