Donald Trump Explains Reasons Behind Those Bizarre Russia Investigation Tweets

Donald Trump has completed questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation all by himself and “answered them very easily”.

In a rambling monologue to reporters at the White House on Friday, the US President seemed pleased with himself as he once again reiterated he had done nothing wrong and was simply a “better candidate” than Hillary Clinton.

He said: “My lawyers don’t write answers. I write answers. I was asked a series of questions. I’ve answered them very easily.

“There should have never been a Mueller investigation.”

Trump met with his private lawyers after returning from a disastrous trip to Europe to mark Armistice day last weekend and the news he was working on answers to questions to Mueller’s investigation likely explains a series of bizarre tweets earlier this week.

While the President is no stranger to criticising the Special Counsel, the tweets sent on Thursday were unusually specific.

Trump claimed the “inner workings” of the investigations is a “total mess” and it has gone “completely nuts”.

He added: “They are screaming and shouting at people. horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want.”