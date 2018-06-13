In a tweet, the President said the world could “sleep well tonight” as there “is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea”.

Donald Trump has saved the world from nuclear war, according to Donald Trump.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!

The statement came the day after Trump signed an agreement with North Korea that suggested denuclearisation of the peninsula could be on the cards, however critics say the agreement “seems to have yielded nothing”.

Trump and Kim’s joint pledge to work together was received with caution from international diplomats and experts, who said the summit had failed to secure concrete promises from North Korea to get rid of its nuclear arsenal.

Some pointed to the President Clinton Agreed Framework in 1994, which outlined pretty much the same things as yesterday’s deal – plus a few extras, such as addressing sanctions.

Anthony Ruggiero, senior fellow at Washington’s Foundation for Defense of Democracies think-tank, said it was unclear if negotiations would lead to de-nuclearisation, or end with broken promises, as had happened in the past.

“This looks like a restatement of where we left negotiations more than 10 years ago and not a major step forward,” he said.

But none of this has phased Trump, who went ahead and declared North Korea no longer “our biggest and most dangerous problem”.