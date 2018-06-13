Donald Trump has saved the world from nuclear war, according to Donald Trump.
In a tweet, the President said the world could “sleep well tonight” as there “is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea”.
The statement came the day after Trump signed an agreement with North Korea that suggested denuclearisation of the peninsula could be on the cards, however critics say the agreement “seems to have yielded nothing”.
Trump and Kim’s joint pledge to work together was received with caution from international diplomats and experts, who said the summit had failed to secure concrete promises from North Korea to get rid of its nuclear arsenal.
Some pointed to the President Clinton Agreed Framework in 1994, which outlined pretty much the same things as yesterday’s deal – plus a few extras, such as addressing sanctions.
Anthony Ruggiero, senior fellow at Washington’s Foundation for Defense of Democracies think-tank, said it was unclear if negotiations would lead to de-nuclearisation, or end with broken promises, as had happened in the past.
“This looks like a restatement of where we left negotiations more than 10 years ago and not a major step forward,” he said.
But none of this has phased Trump, who went ahead and declared North Korea no longer “our biggest and most dangerous problem”.
However Trump’s tweets have a habit of coming back to haunt him, for instance over his decision to bomb Syria, and even the implications of him becoming President.
So that means we should probably expect nuclear war sometime around 2020.