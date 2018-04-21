Donald Trump should expect loud and peaceful protests if he visits the UK later this year, the London mayor has said.

Sadiq Khan, who has frequently clashed with the US president since they were elected to office nearly two years ago, made the comments during a St George’s event in London on Saturday.

Amnesty International confirmed that thousands of its supporters will take to the streets when Trump visits the UK, although no date has yet been officially announced.

Khan added that the capital respects, embraces and celebrates diversity.

The former Labour MP’s comments come following reports that Trump is planning to visit the UK in the summer

“I hope if he does come, he reflects on the difference good leadership can make,” Khan told the Press Association.

“We have got a great history in our city of protests… we have got a great history in our city of bringing about change by protest, the key thing is for it to be lawful, for it to be peaceful.

“I have no doubt that if he does come, there will be some people who want to express their views loudly and peacefully to the president.”