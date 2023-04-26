Trump Suggests He May Skip GOP Debates And Twitter Users Try To Guess The Real Reason

Republicans hoping to see Donald Trump face off against Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy or possibly Ron DeSantis in a GOP primary debate are going to be disappointed by this development: The former president is suggesting he might not participate.

On Tuesday, Trump posted on his Truth Social network to say that while “everybody is talking about the Republican Debates” ahead of the 2024 presidential election, nobody got his approval, “or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them.”

Advertisement

Trump apparently doesn’t see any reason to debate primary opponents when “you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers,” especially when “you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP ... hating anchors asking the ‘questions.’”

He wondered, “Why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?”

Donald Trump appears to offer reasons for potentially skipping GOP primary debates ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Truth Social

But while Trump hinted that those are the reasons he may not participate in the primary debates, Twitter users couldn’t help but speculate that there were other, perhaps more likely, explanations.

I think the biggest problem with Trump participating in primary debates is that he’d have to plead the 5th to half the questions. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 25, 2023

Advertisement

This is actually about Trump sucking at debates and being fully aware at how much he sucks at debates



'Nobody got my approval': Trump furious he wasn't consulted about GOP debates — he's out https://t.co/dTpDOIyrLj — Sarah Burris 🌻 (@SarahBurris) April 25, 2023

President Trump announces that he is scared to participate in a primary debate. pic.twitter.com/s2NtnLp5J9 — Facts Nordau (@MaxNordau) April 25, 2023

Trump is angry that RNC did not confer with his campaign about debate schedule so he will not be debating… translation… Trump is terrified about debating because he can’t debate and he does not want questions regarding his legal obstacles to hamper his campaign or credibility… — Prez🌊🌊🌊🌹🌻👀👀🌎❄️🥃🥂🧉🌈 (@PrezLives2022) April 25, 2023

Making excuses for losing the debates before they start, classic Trump pic.twitter.com/16sAOq3U1Z — Democrats for DeSantis (@DemforDeSantis) April 25, 2023

McCARTHY: Yes, Mr President?



TRUMP: I want you to impeach the debates



McCARTHY: What do you mean, to impeach the debates?



TRUMP: You know what I mean, Kevin, impeach them!



McCARTHY: But Mr President, a debate is not a person so..



TRUMP: Kevin? Do you want to remain Speaker? https://t.co/TrhSRt4F1J pic.twitter.com/e1vBI5jMfy — Tomi T Ahonen Is Not Afraid To Debate (@tomiahonen) April 25, 2023

Advertisement

The first Republican primary debate of this election season is set for Milwaukee in August. Last week, California was announced as the location for the second debate.