Donald Trump wasn’t at the Royal Wedding yesterday but if he was following events on Twitter he may have noticed a familiar photo cropping up time and time again.
The huge crowds that lined the streets of Windsor for Harry and Meghan prompted more than a few people to hark back to the now infamous “biggest inauguration crowd in history” that wasn’t actually the biggest inauguration crowd in history.
BBC Three were first off the blocks with one of the most retweeted tweets of the day.
Then author JK Rowling got in on the action.
Later in the day Trump appeared to have more pressing personal matters on his mind as he welcomed his wife Melania back home after she underwent a kidney embolization procedure on Monday - only he called her Melanie.
The morning after hosting the Royal Wedding, normality was returning to Windsor on Sunday morning.
Relatively few signs remained of the festivities, pomp and pageantry that went into staging the royal wedding – apart from innumerable Union Jacks still adorning Berkshire town.
Naziq Hussain, manager at Esquires Coffee house, told the Press Association: “Yesterday you couldn’t move here, but this morning it seems like a pretty average Sunday except for the TV crews.
“There was an articulated lorry taking the barriers away when I got into work at seven, they were all taken down overnight.
“The place is really tidy, you wouldn’t think anything happened.
More than 13 million viewers tuned in for BBC1’s coverage of the revent.
Led by Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards and Dermot O’Leary, it attracted a peak of 13.1 million viewers just after 1pm.
It was seen by an average of 8.7 million viewers and a 63.9% share, the BBC said.