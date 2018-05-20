Donald Trump wasn’t at the Royal Wedding yesterday but if he was following events on Twitter he may have noticed a familiar photo cropping up time and time again.

The huge crowds that lined the streets of Windsor for Harry and Meghan prompted more than a few people to hark back to the now infamous “biggest inauguration crowd in history” that wasn’t actually the biggest inauguration crowd in history.

BBC Three were first off the blocks with one of the most retweeted tweets of the day.