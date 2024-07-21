Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

In an irate post on Truth Social, Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s record after he dropped out of the race Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!” Trump wrote. “He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t”

Trump continued: “And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”