Police are investigating after a Greenpeace protester used a powered parachute to let Donald Trump know exactly what they thought of his performance as US president.

Dragging a sign reading, ‘Trump well below par #resist’, the protester flew over Trump’s five-star Turnberry resort where the American leader and his wife Melania are spending the weekend.

Despite extensive efforts to keep demonstrators away from Trump, footage of the fly-over appears to show the billionaire being ushered inside on Friday evening as the pilot entered the no-fly zone.