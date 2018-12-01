Trump Spoke With Putin At G20 Summit Despite Cancelling Meeting, Says Kremlin Aide

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has said.

Earlier this week Trump cancelled an official meeting with his Russian counterpart, citing the escalating tensions in Ukraine, just hours after telling reporters it would be “a very good time” to hold it.

The US president also cancelled a news conference on planned for Saturday, saying he made the decision “out of respect for the Bush Family” after death of former President George HW Bush.