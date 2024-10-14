Donald Trump Warns Of 'Radical Left' Election Backlash And Suggests Military Response

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. Mario Tama via Getty Images

Donald Trump thinks the military should handle his political opponents if there is unrest after the November election results come in.

During an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, host Maria Bartiromo asked the former president about reports the government had thwarted a potential election-related terror attack and if the public should be worried about a violent response from immigrants come November.

Last week, the FBI arrested an Afghan man who was allegedly part of a plot to launch suicide attacks on large crowds on Election Day. Officials said the man had obtained AK-47 assault rifles, bought one-way plane tickets for his family to go to Afghanistan, and liquidated their assets while attempting to carry out his plans.

Rather than focus on real threats from foreign militants, Trump told Bartiromo that he was far more concerned with left-wing Americans in regard to Election Day.

“I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people who are destroying our country ... I don’t think they’re the problem in terms of Election Day,” the Republican presidential nominee said. “I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people, we have some sick people, radical left lunatics.”

Trump to Bartiromo on what worries him about election day: "I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within ... sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military." pic.twitter.com/twRsilNJnz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2024

“And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military,” he continued. “Because they can’t let that happen.”

He also said that he doesn’t foresee any political tumult coming from his own supporters on Election Day, telling Bartiromo, “No, I don’t think so. Not from the side that votes for Trump.”

Though Trump warned about a left-wing backlash toward election results, it is his own supporters who have a history of causing post-election chaos.

Following President Joe Biden’s 2020 win, throngs of right-wing agitators stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, delaying Congress’ certification of election results.

Biden has already raised concerns about Trump supporters becoming violent if the election does not go their way.

