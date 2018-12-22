Donald Trump's US Envoy To Anti-IS Group Quits Over Syria Withdrawal

The US envoy to the global coalition fighting Islamic State has resigned in protest over Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

Brett McGurk announced his departure just two days after the president’s defence secretary, Jim Mattis, decided to quit.

McGurk had said it would be “reckless” to consider IS defeated and therefore would be unwise to bring American forces home.

His resignation letter was submitted on Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

McGurk, appointed to the post by President Barack Obama in 2015 and retained by Trump, said in his resignation letter that the militants were on the run, but not yet defeated, and that the premature pullout of American forces from Syria would create the conditions that gave rise to IS.