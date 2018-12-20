ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump and Jim Mattis during a reception commemorating the 35th anniversary of the attack on Beirut Barracks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 25.

The US Defence Secretary, Jim Mattis, has quit a day after being blindsided by President Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.

Mattis, seen as a stabilising force in the White House, abruptly announced his resignation on Thursday just a few hours after it is was reported Trump was also considering significantly reducing troop numbers in Afghanistan.

In his resignation letter published by the Pentagon, he emphasised the importance of standing up for US allies in an implicit criticism of the president’s decisions.

He wrote: “While the US remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies.

“Because you have a right to a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”

Trump, announcing Mattis’ departure on Twitter, said he would nominate a successor soon.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years,” he said.