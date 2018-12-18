Robert De Niro Lambasts 'Nightmare' President Donald Trump Once Again

Robert De Niro has taken aim at US President Donald Trump once again, referring to him as a “nightmare” we will reflect on in years to come.

The Oscar-winning actor has repeatedly called out Trump, and earlier this year his declaration of “fuck Trump” at the Tony Awards earned him a standing ovation.

Now, in a new interview with CNN – a news network that Trump has had his own gripes with in recent times – De Niro said: “I never thought in my lifetime, and I have seen a lot in my lifetime, I never thought…

“I was working out with my trainer the other day, we have seen horrible things over the years, but this is one of the worst I have ever seen and ever thought I would see, but it’s real.”