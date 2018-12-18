Robert De Niro Lambasts 'Nightmare' President Donald Trump Once Again

Robert De Niro has taken aim at US President Donald Trump once again, referring to him as a “nightmare” we will reflect on in years to come.
The Oscar-winning actor has repeatedly called out Trump, and earlier this year his declaration of “fuck Trump” at the Tony Awards earned him a standing ovation.
Now, in a new interview with CNN – a news network that Trump has had his own gripes with in recent times – De Niro said: “I never thought in my lifetime, and I have seen a lot in my lifetime, I never thought…
“I was working out with my trainer the other day, we have seen horrible things over the years, but this is one of the worst I have ever seen and ever thought I would see, but it’s real.”
He continued: “I know what kind of person this guy is, he is a New Yorker who I never would want to meet, and now he’s president. And the reason I wouldn’t want to meet him is because of the kind of person he is.”
Ending on a (slightly) more optimistic note, he continued: “It’s disgraceful but we’ll get past it. It will be like a nightmare that you remember.
“I will be with my trainer five years from now saying, remember all that stuff, how terrible it was. And at least I lived to see the time when this will all pass, like any nightmare.”
Trump has previously publicly responded to De Niro over his less-than-favourable comments, branding him a “very low IQ individual”.
Earlier this year, it was reported that a bomb squad had been dispatched to investigate a suspicious package that had been addressed to the actor.
This package was the latest in a long line of similar incidents in the space of a few days that had been addressed to other critics of Trump. These included his former opponent in the Presidential election, Hillary Clinton, former US President Barack Obama, and Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters.