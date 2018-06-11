Robert De Niro got a standing ovation at the Tony Awards on Sunday, thanks to an expletive-heavy message about President Donald Trump.

When introducing a performance from Bruce Springsteen, Robert took to the stage with a politically-charged message about the current POTUS, declaring: “Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

The Tonys were being broadcast live on CBS in the US, with censors managing to bleep the actor’s profane message.