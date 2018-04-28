TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Donald Trump and Kanye West

Kanye kicks off the track by declaring that Trump’s election proves that even he could one day “be President”, to which T.I. asks: “Yeah you can, at what cost though? Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?” The ‘Yeezus’ rapper continues: “You just reading the headlines, you don’t see the fine print, you on some choosin’-side shit, I’m on some unified shit.” Alluding to cases of police brutality against black people in America, T.I. says: “[This is] bigger than your selfish agenda, if your election ain’t gon’ stop police from murderin’ n****s. “You gotta see the vantage point of the people, what makes you feel equal makes them feel evil.”

Kevin Winter via Getty Images T.I. and Kanye performing together at the Grammys in 2009

Defending his right to support whichever politician he chooses, Kanye says: “That’s the problem with this damn nation, all blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain’t made it off the plantation.” T.I. voices many Kanye fans’ concerns when he spits back: “This is stubborn, selfish, bullheaded, even for you. You wore a dusty ass hat to represent the same views as white supremacy, man, we expect better from you. “All them times you sounded crazy, we defended you, homie, now just to be let down when we depend on you, homie. That’s why it’s important to know what direction you’re goin’ now because everything that you built can be destroyed and torn down.” Kanye then hits back: “You think I ain’t concerned about how I affect the past? I mean, that hat stayed in my closet about a year and a half, then one day I was like, ‘Fuck it, Imma do me’” Referencing the film ‘Get Out’, he concludes: “I was in the sunken place and then I found the new me.”

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018