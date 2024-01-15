Rishi Sunak's Poll Guru Tells Tory MPs To Unite Or Lose Election

Isaac Levido had a stark warning for Tory MPs. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s election guru has warned Tory MPs they need to “get serious” or face being kicked out of government.

Isaac Levido warned that voters would punish the warring party after a new poll showed Labour are on course for a landslide victory later this year.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by Tory donors calling themselves the Conservative British Alliance said Keir Starmer would enter No.10 with a 120-seat majority.

At a special meeting of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers this evening, Levido accused those behind the poll of “throwing in the towel”.

He said: “Let me be clear. Divided parties fail. It’s time to get serious - I am fighting to win this election, and I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe it was possible. We all need to be be fighting to win this election.

“People do not want Starmer. They are looking for reasons to vote for us. We must not give them any more reasons not to.”

His comments came as the prime minister faces a growing Tory rebellion over his flagship Rwanda bill.

Two deputy party chairmen, Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith, risked the sack by announcing they will support rebel amendments aimed at making the legislation tougher.

Up to 70 Tory MPs are set to back the proposed changes, which would allow ministers to ignore rulings by the European Court of Human Rights.

Earlier, former cabinet minister Simon Clarke said the bill was currently “riddled with holes” and he would vote against it unless it is changed.

The bill returns to the Commons on Tuesday and Wednesday for MPs to debate and vote on it.

Clarke, who served under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, said: “I have been clear with the whips that if the bill goes forward unamended, I will be unable to offer it my support.

Sunak today insisted he was willing to talk to the rebels, but stopped short of saying he would accept any of their amendments.