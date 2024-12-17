Dua Lipa Reveals How She Really Felt About Her Latest Album Being 'Snubbed' By The Grammys

Dua Lipa on stage at Glastonbury in June via Associated Press

Dua Lipa has spoken out after failing to secure any nominations at the upcoming Grammys.

In the past, Dua has picked up three Grammys out of 10 nominations, including a Best New Artist victory off the back of her debut album and a Best Pop Vocal Album win for Future Nostalgia, which also saw her landing nods in the coveted Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year categories.

Speaking to Billboard UK, the Levitating singer explained: “I’m so proud of Radical Optimism and where it’s brought me. I love that album and I’m having the time of my life performing it live, and I’ve been able to do things that I thought I could only dream of this year, so I’m really grateful.

“Although it would have been nice to be recognised by your industry, especially as a woman, I’m so proud seeing so many incredible female artists nominated at the Grammys this year.”

“Overall I’m really happy with where I am,” she added. “I don’t think it really matters in the grand scheme of things where I am, where I want to be and where I’m going. It doesn’t change the way I feel about the record at all.”

Radical Optimism was trailed by the singles Houdini, Training Season and Illusion, all of which reached the top 10 in the UK singles chart, although the album itself received a somewhat more lukewarm response from critics and fans than its predecessor.

The past year also saw Dua headlining at Glastonbury as well as the Royal Albert Hall, landing her own TV special, opening both the Grammys and Brit Awards and, perhaps most crucially, inspiring a new TikTok trend when she revealed her strange penchant for Diet Coke mixed with pickle juice.