Hitting age milestones can be difficult but one Dutch man thinks he’s found the perfect way to avoid turning 70.

How? By launching a legal battle to change his age by 20 years, of course!

Emile Ratelband, 69, is hoping to move his birthday from 11 March, 1949 to 11 March, 1969 and believe it or not, his case is actually being heard at a local court in Arnhem.

According to the BBC, Ratelband has even compared his situation to that of a transgender person, saying: “We live in a time when you can change your name and change your gender. Why can’t I decide my own age?”

On a more serious note, he added: “When I’m 69, I am limited. If I’m 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work.”

Some of his anxiety around turning 70 seems to centre on the dating scene too, as he’s quoted as saying: “When I’m on Tinder and it says I’m 69, I don’t get an answer.

“When I’m 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position.”

It’s expected that the court will reach a decision in four weeks.