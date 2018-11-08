Who Is Jim Acosta? Everything You Need To Know About CNN's Headline-Making Correspondent

As chief White House correspondent, CNN’s Jim Acosta is no stranger to news stories but instead of breaking today’s update, he’s the key figure at the centre of it. In extraordinary scenes that unfolded at a press conference yesterday, Donald Trump berated the reporter and called him “a rude, terrible person” in an exchange that soon became headline news. Hours later, it was revealed that Acosta’s White house credentials had been revoked, with a spokesperson for the administration claiming the reporter assaulted an intern who had tried to take his microphone during the heated exchange. If the press conference itself didn’t put Acosta on your radar then that update probably did – but just who is the headline-making reporter?

ASSOCIATED PRESS Jim Acosta

Here’s everything you need to know about CNN’s political expert… His Career Began In The 1990s Acosta’s journalism career began in the 1990s, when he worked for a Washington DC radio station, before landing a series of television jobs. It at was at CBS News that he began covering bigger stories, following Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry on the campaign trail and travelling to Baghdad to cover the Iraq war. In 2007, he left to join CNN and covered both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s campaigns, then the former’s time in the Oval Office During this time, Acosta climbed the ranks within the network, winning increasingly important roles and landing his current one in January. He Gave Obama A Hard Time Too At a televised news conference in November 2015, Acosta got straight to the point with a question about ISIS, asking the then-president: “Why can’t we just take these bastards out?” In March 2016, he took a similarly tough stance during Obama’s historic trip to Cuba, using the news conference there to question Raúl Castro on his country’s human rights record.