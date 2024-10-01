We Scoured Amazon To Find The Best Deals Ahead Of Prime Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Prime Day, when Amazon shoppers with Prime accounts can take advantage of some of the site’s best deals of the year, is now just a week away, with this year’s event set to take place on Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 October.
However, if (like us) you’re impatient for the deals, we’ve found some impressive discounts that are taking place days ahead of the bargain bonanza.
Here are some of our fave picks:
I wish I wasn't as excited by the 57% discount on this 55-pack of Finish Ultimate dishwasher tablets as I am, but hey, age comes for us all.
53% off this Nespresso Vertuo machine? Don't mind if I do...
I'm struggling to believe that Olay's ridiculously highly-rated firming serum is 71% off, but here we are.
Save 61% on this Tefal air fryer and grill.
You'll sleep soundly knowing you saved 51% on this memory foam mattress topper.
You can never have enough clip-top food containers, so it's a good thing this pack of three is down by 54%.
Save 80% on this combo fitness tracker and smart watch.
Enjoy a 56% shaving (sorry) on this Philips 3000 electric shaver.
There's 56% off this Philips Sonicare 3100 electric toothbrush too.
There's a scent-sational 30% off this giant Soft Blanket Yankee Candle.
Make drying your clothes a little speedier this autumn with a 1.5L dehumidifier (that just so happens to be 56% off).
This remote-control robot doubles up as a star projector (not bad for 56% off, right?).
This 68%-off heated, massaging car seat is perfect for the colder months ahead.
Save a tasty 48% on this Russell Hobbs blender.
Pop this genius colour-changing egg timer in the water with your boiling eggs to work out how "done" they are. It's half off!
This genius over-the-seat car organiser is perfect for those with little ones. It's down by 55%!
Green-fingered savers will be glad they caught the lesser-spotted 55% discount on the RHS' Encylopedia Of Plants And Flowers.
This compilation of The Complete Tales Of H.P. Lovecraft is a must-have at 55% off.
