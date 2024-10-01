LifeBeautyshoppinghome

We Scoured Amazon To Find The Best Deals Ahead Of Prime Day

The event, set to take place between 8 and 9 October, is having an impressive lead-up.
By 

Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Prime Day, when Amazon shoppers with Prime accounts can take advantage of some of the site’s best deals of the year, is now just a week away, with this year’s event set to take place on Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 October.

However, if (like us) you’re impatient for the deals, we’ve found some impressive discounts that are taking place days ahead of the bargain bonanza.

Here are some of our fave picks:

Amazon
I wish I wasn't as excited by the 57% discount on this 55-pack of Finish Ultimate dishwasher tablets as I am, but hey, age comes for us all.
£8.99 (originally £21.00) for 55 tablets
Amazon
53% off this Nespresso Vertuo machine? Don't mind if I do...
£69.99 (originally £150.00)
Amazon
I'm struggling to believe that Olay's ridiculously highly-rated firming serum is 71% off, but here we are.
£10.00 (originally £34.00)
Amazon
Save 61% on this Tefal air fryer and grill.
£54.99 (originally £139.99)
Amazon
You'll sleep soundly knowing you saved 51% on this memory foam mattress topper.
£36.40 (originally £74.90) for a super king size; it also comes in single, double, and king sizes
Amazon
You can never have enough clip-top food containers, so it's a good thing this pack of three is down by 54%.
£6.65 (originally £14.59) for three 1L containers
Amazon
Save 80% on this combo fitness tracker and smart watch.
£16.14 (originally £89.99)
Amazon
Enjoy a 56% shaving (sorry) on this Philips 3000 electric shaver.
£52.99 (originally £119.99)
Amazon
There's 56% off this Philips Sonicare 3100 electric toothbrush too.
£39.99 (originally £89.99)
Amazon
There's a scent-sational 30% off this giant Soft Blanket Yankee Candle.
£20.99 (originally £29.99)
Amazon
Make drying your clothes a little speedier this autumn with a 1.5L dehumidifier (that just so happens to be 56% off).
£39.99 (originally £79.99)
Amazon
This remote-control robot doubles up as a star projector (not bad for 56% off, right?).
£12.41 (originally £27.41)
Amazon
This 68%-off heated, massaging car seat is perfect for the colder months ahead.
£96.87 (originally £299.99)
Amazon
Save a tasty 48% on this Russell Hobbs blender.
£87.99 (originally £169.99)
Amazon
Pop this genius colour-changing egg timer in the water with your boiling eggs to work out how "done" they are. It's half off!
£3.00 (originally £5.99)
Amazon
This genius over-the-seat car organiser is perfect for those with little ones. It's down by 55%!
£9.98 (originally £21.99)
Amazon
Green-fingered savers will be glad they caught the lesser-spotted 55% discount on the RHS' Encylopedia Of Plants And Flowers.
£18.05 (originally £40.00) for a hardcover copy
Amazon
This compilation of The Complete Tales Of H.P. Lovecraft is a must-have at 55% off.
£11.96 (originally £24.00) for a hardcover copy
|
Submit a tip
Close