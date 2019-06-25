Lib Dem leadership contender Sir Ed Davey has apologised for using “careless language” after writing about his plan to “decapitate” Boris Johnson.

Writing in The Times on Tuesday, the MP said his party needed more than money to stop Tory leadership favourite Johnson “lumbering into Number 10”.

“So I hereby float the idea of a Remain alliance to decapitate that blond head in Uxbridge and South Ruislip if Johnson calls a snap election to deliver Brexit.

“Naturally as leader of the Lib Dems I would only agree to stand aside firstly with the consent of local Lib Dems and secondly if Remain parties can agree on a unifying candidate that cuts across party division,” he added.