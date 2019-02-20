Brit Awards viewers were left a little confused on Wednesday night, when Ed Sheeran was announced as the recipient of the Global Success award for the second year running.

Each year, the Global Success prize is given to the UK artist who has made a big splash overseas, with past recipients including Sam Smith, Adele, One Direction and… oh, that’s it actually.

For the second time in as many years, Ed was revealed to have been the winner of the Global Success prize, for the huge success of his third album Divide.

You know, the one that was released in March 2017.