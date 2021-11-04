Ed Sheeran has admitted he’s had to ditch weeing at urinals now he’s an A-list star, claiming people have started getting a little too curious when they’re stood next to him.
The Bad Habits singer, who is on track to top the UK albums chart this week with his new release Equals, told the Armchair Expert podcast that fans’ wandering eye have rendered him a cubicles-only guy.
“My rule usually is I don’t go to urinals,” he explained, adding that in the event he’s forced to use one, he’ll rush to the far end.
Ed continued: “There will be 20 urinals and I will stand at an end one and someone will come and stand right next to me just to have a look.
“So my rule is I usually don’t.”
The Grammy-winning musician has found himself in urinal-related awkwardness before, though, when encountering celebs in the loos.
“I met Kit Harington and Richard Madden, both in urinals,” he recalled.
“You’re there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God. This is kind of awkward. I’m next to Jon Snow’. Not knowing that he’s thinking ‘Oh my God, this is so awkward’.”
Remarkably, this isn’t the first time that Ed and his toilet habits have made headlines.
Back in 2018, he was required to make not one but two toilet breaks during a sold-out stadium show in Cardiff.
He later told The Big Narstie Show: “I was there, I was playing, I was singing, but it was getting worse and worse and worse, you know when you start sweating?
“The problem is, because I play the show solo, I can’t just be like, ‘hey band, start playing’, so I literally had to put the guitar down and be like ‘talk amongst yourselves’.
“Usually, the adrenaline and all the water you drink, you sweat out. But I drank so much water before the show.”