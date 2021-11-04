Ed Sheeran has admitted he’s had to ditch weeing at urinals now he’s an A-list star, claiming people have started getting a little too curious when they’re stood next to him.

The Bad Habits singer, who is on track to top the UK albums chart this week with his new release Equals, told the Armchair Expert podcast that fans’ wandering eye have rendered him a cubicles-only guy.

“My rule usually is I don’t go to urinals,” he explained, adding that in the event he’s forced to use one, he’ll rush to the far end.

Ed continued: “There will be 20 urinals and I will stand at an end one and someone will come and stand right next to me just to have a look.

“So my rule is I usually don’t.”

The Grammy-winning musician has found himself in urinal-related awkwardness before, though, when encountering celebs in the loos.

“I met Kit Harington and Richard Madden, both in urinals,” he recalled.

“You’re there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God. This is kind of awkward. I’m next to Jon Snow’. Not knowing that he’s thinking ‘Oh my God, this is so awkward’.”