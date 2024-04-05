Elizabeth Hurley Responds To Rumour She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Elizabeth Hurley says she’s never seen Prince Harry’s crown jewels.

On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the British model addressed a wild theory that she took the royal’s virginity thanks to a vague passage in his memoir, Spare.

“That was ludicrous!” Hurley told host Andy Cohen, according to a clip published by the New York Post. “He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”

Prince Harry and Elizabeth Hurley. Getty Images

She also reportedly told Cohen that she’s “never met him in my life”, according to the Post.

“She liked horses, quite a lot and... treated me not unlike a young stallion,” he wrote. “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Although Hurley denied knowing Prince Harry in real life, the rumour may have been spurred by the Austin Powers alum’s love for horses — and a business transaction she once had with another royal.

Hurley sold a three-year-old filly named Memory to Queen Elizabeth II in 2011 for a reported 500,000 pounds (about $633,000), according to Horse & Hound.

Hurley is also known for her cheeky and straightforward personality, which seems to somewhat match the description of the unnamed woman in Spare.

In 2015, during another interview with Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Hurley was asked why her 13-year relationship with fellow English actor Hugh Grant didn’t work out.

It was a loaded question, being that Grant was arrested in 1995 after being caught in a car with a sex worker while he was dating Hurley.

In response to the question, Hurley made a jokey face acknowledging the elephant in the room but opted to share her reason for the split.