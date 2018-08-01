Ellie Soutter's Father Says Missed Flight May Have 'Tipped Her Over The Edge'

Ellie Soutter’s father has said the intense pressure placed on young athletes may have played a role in her death.

The young snowboarder died last week on her 18th birthday shortly after missing a flight which meant she was unable to make a training with her Team GB squad.

Tony Soutter, 53, told the BBC: “She felt she’d let them down, felt she’d let me down and just tragically it just takes one silly little thing like that to tip someone over the edge, because there’s a lot of pressure on children.”

Ellie was a bronze medallist for Team GB at the 2017 Youth Olympic Winter Festival and carried the British flag at the closing ceremony and was tipped to represent Britain at the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Her father added: “She wanted to be the best.

“She didn’t want to let anybody down. Unfortunately it all came about from missing a flight which then meant she didn’t go training with the GB squad.”