PA Ready News UK Elliott and Declan Bower in pictures released by police regarding a separate matter in October

A teenager has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for killing four people, including a 16-month-old boy, in a crash as he fled from police while on the run.

Elliott Bower admitted four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, after the stolen car he was behind the wheel of ploughed into a people carrier.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35 and his baby son Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan were killed in the crash in November, along with husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41.

At the time of Bower’s charging, Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “This incident and the fact that four people have lost their lives is tragic and understandably highly emotive.”

Bower, 19, was also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

The teenager’s older brother Declan Bower, 23, admitted aggravated vehicle-taking and possession of a bladed article and was jailed for seven years and 10 months. Passenger Mason Cartledge was handed the same jail term for his involvement in the crash.

The siblings, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, were on the run from police at the time, as they were wanted in connection with a number of offences.

They had earlier posted a picture of themselves on social media with the caption “f*** da police”.

Sentencing the defendants at Doncaster Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, Recorder of Sheffield, said: “Each one of you thinks of himself as a local villain who enjoys committing crime.

“Two of you, the Bower brothers, both enjoy taunting the police.

“In truth, you are nothing more than a somewhat miserably inadequate group of deeply malevolent local criminals.”