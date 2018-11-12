Two men aged 18 and 23 have been charged over a crash in Sheffield which killed four people, including a one-year-old boy, South Yorkshire Police said.
Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35 and his baby son Usman Adnan died when their Volkswagen W people carrier was hit by a Volkswagen Golf which was being pursued by police in Sheffield.
Husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, also died in the crash on Friday evening.
Elliott Bower, 18, the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.
Declan Bower, 23, has been charged with aggravated vehicle-taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.
He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.
The pair are due to appear in court on Monday.
A 17-year-old boy arrested at the scene in connection with the incident remains in custody, police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “This incident and the fact that four people have lost their lives is tragic and understandably highly emotive.
“I would however please urge people to think about the comments they post on social media to enable criminal proceedings to go through the courts unhindered and allow those affected to grieve.”
Tributes have been paid to the four people who died with Shafqat Mirza, the uncle of Adnan Ashraf Jarral, praising his nephew as a “dedicated father” who was “full of life”.
“It’s been absolutely devastating for all of us and all the family,” he said. “Here we have a young man who was with us, around us, always asking everybody how we are, and now we find that he is no longer with us.
“It’s something that we can’t come to terms with. It was absolutely horrific. So devastating.”
Jarrel’s wife, Tahreen, was also injured in the crash and remains in hospital.