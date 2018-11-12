Two men aged 18 and 23 have been charged over a crash in Sheffield which killed four people, including a one-year-old boy, South Yorkshire Police said.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35 and his baby son Usman Adnan died when their Volkswagen W people carrier was hit by a Volkswagen Golf which was being pursued by police in Sheffield.

Husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, also died in the crash on Friday evening.

Elliott Bower, 18, the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.