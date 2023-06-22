Elon Musk Might Fight Mark Zuckerberg For Real

In a matchup that no one asked for but nearly everyone would likely watch, Elon Musk could face off against Mark Zuckerberg in a cage fight.

Twitter/Tesla/SpaceX boss Musk earlier this week mocked Zuckerberg’s Meta over reports that its Instagram platform would soon have a feature called Threads to compete with Twitter.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Musk wrote on Twitter, leading to this exchange with a user referencing Zuckerberg’s recent martial arts experience:

Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet in his Instagram story along with three words: “Send me location.”

The Verge said it confirmed the reply wasn’t a joke.

“The story speaks for itself,” Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told the website.

Shown a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s response, Musk tweeted:

If this is for real, I will do it 🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Both billionaires have at least some experience in martial arts. Zuckerberg told podcaster Joe Rogan that he began studying mixed martial arts during the pandemic, saying he liked its “primal” nature.

The Facebook cofounder recently competed in a local Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament, where he won a couple of medals.

In a separate interview, Musk told Rogan he’s practised several forms of martial arts including jiu-jitsu.

In 2020, Musk publicly challenged Johnny Depp to a cage fight during the actor’s legal battle with actor/ex-wife Amber Heard. One of the actor’s many text messages read in court was a threat to cut off Musk’s penis amid reports he was having an affair with Heard.

Musk denied seeing Heard when she was married to Depp.

“If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” he told the New York Times, which noted that he giggled as he said it.

Musk on Twitter said a fight with Zuckerberg would be “hilarious” and added: