Elon Musk has doubled down on the comments he made against the British diver who helped rescue a Thai football team from a flooded cave, querying why Vernon Unsworth had not sued him after the billionaire called him a paedophile.

The Tesla boss launched an astonishing attack on Unsworth in July after the acclaimed British diver dismissed a mini-submarine Musk’s team built for the rescue effort as a “PR stunt”.

Must made the comment during an interview with the New York Times, in which he was said to have “choked up multiple times” while discussing a turbulent year for Tesla.

Musk denied crying, and wrote on Twitter after the piece was published: “For the record, my voice cracked once during the NY Times article. That’s it. There were no tears.”

This sparked an exchange with fellow entrepreneur Drew Olanoff, who said: “Your dedication to facts and truth would have been wonderful if applied to that time you called someone a pedo.”

To which Musk replied: “You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services.”