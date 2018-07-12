One of the divers who helped to save 12 schoolboys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand played down his heroics as he returned to Britain.

There have been calls for John Volanthen and Rick Stanton to be honoured after they were the first divers to reach the stranded group in an underground network in Chiang Rai province ahead of their successful rescue.

After landing at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, Volanthen spoke of the “relief” he felt at seeing the boys brought to safety after an 18-day ordeal in the Luang Nang Non Cave and was modest about his extraordinary effort.