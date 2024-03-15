Emily Blunt Pokes Fun At 1 Weird Aspect Of Her Y-Fronts Oscars Dress

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It seems that Emily Blunt may be aware that her Oscars look was a tad silly.

The peanut gallery on X, formerly Twitter, had a whole lot to say about the Schiaparelli couture gown that the Oppenheimer star wore to the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Emily Blunt is pictured at the Oscars on Sunday. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Most were hyperfocused on the silver beading on the dress, with some saying that it made Blunt look like she was wearing Y-fronts. But others pointed out that the gown also had bizarre straps that appeared to levitate above Blunt’s shoulders.

A better look at the floating straps on Blunt’s dress. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

And it appears that the Devil Wears Prada actor may have found the straps a bit bonkers as well.

In an Instagram story posted by Blunt’s stylist, Jessica Paster, the Edge of Tomorrow star can be seen poking fun at the straps. In the video, which has also made its way to X, Blunt shakes her shoulders around to show how much weirder the straps can look.

One X user even summed up Blunt’s shoulder shimmy in the dress with a pretty accurate GIF.

Despite all the jeering online, Paster defended her choice to style Blunt in the gown, telling Vanity Fair, “I think that people that know fashion, like fashion, like things that are interesting, were going to like it and I know the people that like some things that are very classic were not going to like it.”

Paster added that the dress was selected after a last-minute try-on in the morning right before the Oscars, and despite what the haters say, she thought that Blunt “looked absolutely beautiful.”

“Did I know that people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely. Do I care what anybody else has to say? Absolutely not,” Paster said.