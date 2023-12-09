Emily Blunt Says How 'Devil Wears Prada' Changed Meryl Streep's Approach To Acting

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Emily Blunt recently said that Meryl Streep never tried method acting again after they appeared together in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Blunt reflected on making the beloved comedy-drama in a conversation with fellow co-star Anne Hathaway, which was released Wednesday by Variety.

The “Oppenheimer” actor was talking with Hathaway about the joyful and lighthearted experience they both had while filming the movie, before they noted that Streep often did not partake in the fun on set.

“I think she always wanted to join in the fun, and she kept herself so in character,” Hathaway said.

“Do you know she’s never done method acting since?” Blunt responded. “She said it made her so miserable on this one, because we were all having a party on the other side of the set, and she was like, ‘I won’t do this again.’”

She later described Streep as otherwise “fun and warm.”

Hathaway agreed, adding that Streep acted as her normal self during their rehearsals in the mornings, but that she would later return to set as “a block of ice.”

In “The Devil Wears Prada,” Streep memorably played Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine. Hathaway played Andy Sachs, the aspiring journalist-turned-personal assistant to Priestly, and Blunt portrayed Emily Charlton, Priestly’s first assistant.

The cast of "The Devil Wears Prada" pose on the red carpet for the film's premiere on June 19, 2006, in New York City. via Associated Press

The cast has reflected on Streep’s method acting for “The Devil Wears Prada” before.

Blunt told Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that although Streep was approachable during their time filming , she didn’t think the Oscar winner was having “the most fun” on set.

Streep told the publication that her experience making the movie was, in fact, “horrible.”

“I was [miserable] in my trailer,” she said. “I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’”

She added, “That’s the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!”

Since the 2006 movie, Blunt and Streep have reunited to work together on two other films: 2014′s “Into the Woods” and 2018′s “Mary Poppins Returns.”

And Streep’s method acting in “The Devil Wears Prada” clearly hasn’t deterred Hathaway from wanting to collaborate with her, either. She told Entertainment Tonight in October that she would “love” to work with Streep again.